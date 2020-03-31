Weber County health officials confirm 1st coronavirus death

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Weber County Health Department confirmed Tuesday their first coronavirus related death., bringing Utah’s reported death toll to 5 with 806 cases as of Monday night.

In a press release issued by the Weber-Morgan Health Department, the death occurred Sunday and was a previously reported positive case in a long-term care facility.

The individual was a female between the ages of 18 and 60 and had underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe disease and complication from COVID-19 and had been previously receiving hospice services for some time.

“We want the family and the staff and residents at the care facility to know our heartfelt condolences,” says Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department. “We appreciate the prompt actions of the care facility to recognize and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus. They immediately implemented prevention measures to protect the other residents and their staff.”

Weber-Morgan Health Department said they are working with individuals who were in close contact with the patient and at this time, there are no COVID-19 cases associated with the person who died.

Staff at the facility placed the resident in isolation and administered them a test shortly after their symptoms developed. The facility has identified all close contacts including residents and staff. Those at risk for exposure were notified to begin selfmonitoring.

As an additional precaution, members of the Healthcare Associated Infection Team from the Utah Department of Health were brought in to assist with the investigation, a facility assessment and offer guidance for additional prevention activities.

“Assuring the health and safety of vulnerable populations, like those living in longterm care facilities is an important part of the public health response,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health. “We’ve worked hard with our partners at local health departments to ensure these facilities are aware of the steps they can take to limit the spread of COVID-19 among their residents.”