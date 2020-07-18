Weber County fire crews responding to small brush fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber fire district and forest service are responding to a fire in the Ogden Ranger District.

The Liberty Fire as officials have named it is burning just off Forest Service road, the half acre fire was allegedly caused by target shooting.

#Libertyfire Ogden Ranger District, just off Forest Service road #162 (Avon-Liberty) 1/2 acre, oak and maple brush, cause target shooting, resources are from Weber fire District and Forest Service and include 4 engines 1 water tender and 1 helicopter. Est containment 9:00 pm 7-17 pic.twitter.com/XJ1PoeZOTQ — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 18, 2020

Four engines are battling the fire by ground, as well as one by helicopter.

Officials estimate the fire should be fully contained by 9:00 p.m. Friday.