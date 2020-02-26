Weber County inmate escapes by posing as another inmate

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to track down an escaped inmate.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office said Kale Wiewandt, 40, who was being held by marshals on suspicion of bank fraud and identity theft, escaped custody just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wiewandt is 5’10” tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has blue eyes and a shaved head and face.

Matthew Belnap Photo courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say Wiewandt escaped by posing as another inmate named Matthew Belnap. They say Wiewandt “was able to provide jail staff with Matthew’s full name, DOB and social security from memory.”

According to deputies, Wiewandt shaved his head recently to look like Belnap, and he was in possession of Belnap’s jail identification card.

Wiewandt was last seen wearing black pants, a gray long sleeve shirt and a black shirt over the long sleeve shirt. He also had a gray hoodie with him.

Deputies believe Wiewandt is headed back to the Orange County area of California.

“We understand that news of an escape can cause alarm and fear in the community. We want the community to know that we have called out Deputies and are working with the US Marshals to investigate this incident and to locate Kaleb,” said Weber County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

If you see or have contact with Kaleb Wiewandt, you’re asked to call your local police department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: