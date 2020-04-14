Weber County deputies arrest alleged fraudulent contractor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an alleged fraudulent contractor named Trace Conlin.

ABC4 News first told you about the cases against Conlin in March.

“We were able to reach out to several of the same people that you guys spoke too and you were able to track down, and those who were contacting you through the media and that, and so it was a great team effort and lead to a good arrest,” said Lieutenant Courtney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. “We will do our best from here to make sure that they see some justice.”

Conlin was booked on Friday, April 10 for five counts of communication fraud, five counts of construction – contracting without a license, and one count of mail theft.

“We worked through his attorney and he surrendered himself to us,” the lieutenant said.

Trace Conlin Booking Photo

Detectives believe there may be more victims out there they need to talk to.

“If there is other victims that are out there that haven’t come forward, maybe they thought their case was civil or they did come forward and the law enforcement agency they dealt with deemed this a civil issue, we’ve been able to prove the criminal intent – we ask those that are involved that maybe haven’t had criminal charges come forward in their case to contact their local police department and work with us to see what we can do to resolve their case as well,” said Lt. Ryan.

Conlin posted bail and is awaiting his first appearance in a Weber County Courtroom.

