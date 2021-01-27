Weber County crime scene investigator arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor, other crimes

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday evening, deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office announced they were notified of a criminal complaint filed against a Weber Metro Crime Scene Investigator.

On January 27, 2021, at 1:08 p.m., CSI Investigator Marc Swain was booked into Davis County Jail on charges of voyeurism, obstruction of justice, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The report was received on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, and filed through the Ogden City Police Department, and the criminal investigation was transferred to a neighboring county police agency due to conflicts of interest.

“We recognize the emotional impact on public trust which arises out of these circumstances. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is committed to full cooperation with the investigating agency, ensuring due process, and maintaining public trust through transparency,” says Sheriff Ryan Arbon.

CSI Investigator Marc Swain is on administrative leave and an internal administrative investigation has been initiated as a result of these allegations.

Deputies say this is an on-going and active investigation. No further information has been made available at this time.

ABC4 will continue to follow this story as it develops.