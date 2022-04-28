WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) -Two people have been arrested while one suspect remains at large after a police pursuit ended in a rollover crash in Weber County on Thursday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the incident happened near 1900 W at 12th St in Marriott-Slaterville around 4:45 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) initially tried to pull over the suspects for speeding along I-15 at milepost 325 in Farmington. UHP says the suspect’s car was seen trying to ram a vehicle on the highway. Troopers say the suspects exited at milepost 328 before the pursuit was terminated near 200 North on Layton.

Pleasant View Police later spotted the suspect’s car and pursued it, eventually spiking the vehicle’s tires. Police say the maneuver caused the car to crash and roll over off the highway and down a grassy bank.

When the car crashed, officers say multiple people jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers have say there are at least three suspects involved possibly four. Two people have been located with one suspect still at large.

One westbound left-hand lane and two right-hand eastbound lanes are currently blocked as a group of emergency responders have gathered at the scene.

Drivers headed in that direction should plan for travel delays or seek an alternate route of travel if possible.

