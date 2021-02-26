Weber County celebrates new flag, offers tips on flag burning

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s office retires their flag and flies a new one.

On February 22, Weber County deputies proudly share a new addition to their team, a fresh American flag.

“It was time to retire our old flag and bring in a new. Thank you Colonial Flag for helping us with this process!” shares the office.

“We love the flag and everything it stands for and want to show it the respect it deserves,” they add.

When it comes to retiring a flag, Flag USA says anyone is capable in administering it.

“The Flag code does not authorize any particular organization with the duty of retiring unfit flags. Any one person or group can do it,” they share. “However, flags should be retired in private at a non-public location and the ceremony should be a solemn, dignified event. There is no official ceremony required or recommended.”

According to The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k, when a flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, it is then recommended to be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

If you plan on retiring your flag, Flag USA shares the following precautions:

“When burning flags made of synthetic fibers, be aware that they may burn quickly and emit noxious gases into the air. Handle such flags with care. It is important the fire be sizable-preferably having burnt down to a bed of red hot coals to avoid bits of the flag being carried off by a roaring fire-yet be of sufficient intensity to ensure complete burning of the flag. Make sure the fire is safely extinguished before leaving the location.”

