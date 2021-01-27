OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is hiring and they are looking to add diversity to the team, to make their team look more like the community it serves.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit new staff, to match the demographics in Weber County.

“We do have a very diverse staff from our clerical staff and support staff and we’ve done very well with that, we would like to see that continue on,” says Lt. Cortney Ryan of the Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the majority of Weber County is white but the second largest population is Latinos and Hispanics which make up about 18% of the county.

“Last year, year and a half we’ve done a lot better, the one thing that we are lacking a little is the Latino and Hispanic community,” says Ryan.

According to the sheriff’s office workplace analysis, 88% of employees are white. Only about 1% of its employees are Black or African American and about 5% are Latino or Hispanic.

“We love the different aspects of the community, and what we have in Weber County and we would like to carry that through with our staff at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office,” says Ryan.

The Sheriff’s Office is even offering up incentives for bilingual speakers.

“An officer can earn about a hundred dollars a month extra pay, for having a second language,” says Ryan.

Lt. Cortney Ryan is encouraging people of all backgrounds to apply.