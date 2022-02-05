Weber and Davis school districts receive $30,000 donation

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – America First Credit Union is invest $30,000 to two Utah school districts.

The Weber School Foundation and Davis Education Foundation will be the beneficiaries of the donation, receiving $15,000 each.

Emily Vause Oyler, executive director of the Weber School Foundation, says:

“This very generous donation will help fund classroom grants, school grants, field trips, student sponsorships and support programs like The Leader in Me and Hope Squads. We would not be able to accomplish all we do without the generous contributions of community members like America First Credit Union. Thank you for consistently stepping up for the 33,000 students in Weber School District.”

The donation was made as part of an effort to help youth aged 17 and younger begin their financial journey by opening a savings account.

In Dec. 2021, when a student from either school school district opened a new savings account, the credit union matched their deposit up to $15,000 as a contribution to their school district. Additionally, they would match the youth’s savings dollar for dollar up to $50.

Financial experts assert that opening a youth savings account can help teach youth about setting goals, teaching financial literacy basics, responsibility, and the value of investing.

Thayne Shaffer, President and CEO of America First, states “From an early age children start to develop emotional reactions to spending and saving money which could translate into real-life spending behavior later in life.” She adds, “We want to support and aid the next generation by getting them on the right financial track early. One way we can do that is by helping them jumpstart their savings from a young age and helping to provide them with a great education.”

America First Credit Union has a number of programs that provide “financial literacy” for youth, including FUNDamentals and the America First Charitable Foundation scholarship program.