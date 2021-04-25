SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Weather shuts off power for Beaver County

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – As winds take over the state, some are without power.

On April 25, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is informing all those residing in the city that they will be without power due to the heavy wind.

“Attention Beaver County residents. The power will be out city-wide due to the wind storm,” shares the County Sheriff in a Facebook post.

According to officials, most have been without power since 3:49 p.m. There is no estimated time for when it will be back on.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

