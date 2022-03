SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are reporting numerous weather-related incidents on Sunday, March 6.

Authorities say that the hazards include downed wires throughout the city.

Tree branches have been reportedly falling over due to the snow, causing utility lines to do down as well as causing small fires.

Weather hazards are obstructing the roads, please exercise caution.

SLCPD says that it may be a good idea to avoid travel altogether.