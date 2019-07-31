Weather conditions prompt heightened response to fire on Kennecott property

COPPERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies and about 40 firefighters responded to the scene of two small fires Tuesday evening.

Unified Fire Authority said initial reports were of a large field fire in the City of Copperton, on the west side of the valley.

Based on details, weather conditions, and current red flag warnings, the agency dispatched “quite a large amount of resources,” said UFA Spokesman Matthew McFarland.

When crews arrived, they found two separate field fires both about 2.5 acres in size.

One of the major challenges for the incident was it is all on private property belonging to Rio Tinto Kennecott, McFarland said. Crews had to wait for Kennecott personnel to arrive to grant them access.

Once they gained access, McFarland said, they were able to put out the fires quickly.

“With the temperatures, the dry fuel conditions, we were lucky that it’s only a light wind right now. With a heavy wind, this could have been a very different firefight,” said McFarland.

McFarland added that this incident is a great example of the volatility of the fuel on the ground and reminded the public to careful amid the hot, dry conditions.

