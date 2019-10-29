Weather changes ahead: Here’s how you can prepare

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In preparation for one of Utah’s first major storms of the season causing temperatures to drop into the low teens and snow to fall, two local businesses are reminding the public how to keep safe and prepare for the storm.

Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation spent Monday loading up salt into trucks in preparation for Tuesday morning so they can get out on the roads in time for the commute. While they are doing what they can to keep drivers safe on the roads, they say the public needs to prepare to drive in the upcoming weather conditions, too.

“As we transition from the summer and fall season into winter, you want to make sure your vehicles are ready to go,” said John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman. “That means you have your tires properly inflated, that you have proper tread, that your windshield wipers are ready to go as well.”

And while UDOT is preparing to keep you safe on Utah’s roads, Rocky Mountain Power has equipment ready to go and extra crews in place.

But RMP said it’s still important to have an emergency plan in place.

“There’s a number of things you can do, but one, if you’re on medical or life-saving medical equipment, make sure that you have a backup plan for that,” said Tiffany Erickson, RMP’s spokeswoman. “Also, make sure that you have power banks and maybe backup batteries for your cellphones, because communication is key during outages. Because you know, when your power is out, the one thing you want to know is what’s caused it, is it gonna come back on?”

With around 900,000 customers in Utah, RMP said if your power does go out, you can get text updates by texting 759677.

