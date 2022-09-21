SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway to the weekend. Yesterday we started to see moisture move into the Beehive State, but with a system moving in, we’ll be looking at widespread potential for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures come down by roughly 5-10 degrees in most spots compared to what we had Tuesday.

In the southern two-thirds of the state from southern Wasatch County down through southeastern and southwestern Utah, the Flood Watch remains in effect. The area will see heavy rain most likely in the southeastern half of the state where there is also a moderate risk for flash flooding.

While heavy rain isn’t as likely in the western half of our area, there will be an increased risk for strong thunderstorms. For most areas along and west of I-15 there is at least a marginal risk for severe weather while there’s a slight risk for severe storms from central Juab County up through Box Elder County. Within the marginal risk, isolated severe storms will be possible while in the slight risk, scattered severe storms will be possible. The main concern if storms were to become severe would be damaging straight line winds. Timing for strong storms will mainly be the afternoon through the evening so be weather-aware. The entire Wasatch Front is included in the marginal risk.

HEADS UP – Tomorrow brings an increased risk for strong to severe storms for most in the western half of #Utah including the Wasatch Front. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The main threat will be severe wind gusts. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Vf0IR6IBwg — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 20, 2022

By Wednesday night into Thursday, the cold front will start to move from west to east across the state which will help push the moisture east. By Thursday, the only chance for showers and storms will mainly be in the easternmost portion of the state where the Flood Watch remains in effect, in southern Uintah, Grand, and San Juan Counties. The rest of the state will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs that are near or even below seasonal averages. In northern Utah, highs will mainly be in the 60s and 70s while down south it will mainly be in the 70s and 80s, except for higher terrain areas. We’ll also see some cool nights with lows in the 50s along the Wasatch Front, low 60s in St. George, while places like Park City, Cedar City, Duchesne, and Logan will see lows in the 40s!

Skies will be dry across the board by Friday, with highs that resemble what we’ll see on Thursday. With a ridge of high pressure setting up shop, we’ll settle into a fairly quiet pattern with dry skies and daytime highs that warm to be roughly 5-10 degrees above average by the early portion of next week.

The takeaway? Today is a day to be weather-aware as there is potential for severe storms and flash flooding in parts of the state.

