Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, has issued a road weather alert for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons Wednesday.
Officials with UDOT say the traction law is now in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.
Crews ask drivers make sure they are properly equipped with traction devices before heading up the canyons.
- Nov. 11: The history of Veterans Day
- Woman found dead after SWAT makes entry into home near Huntsville
- Weather alert issued in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons
- Teachers call for Test-Out day, push for regular testing for in-person teachers
- COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts