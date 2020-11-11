Weather alert issued in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, has issued a road weather alert for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons Wednesday.

Officials with UDOT say the traction law is now in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

Crews ask drivers make sure they are properly equipped with traction devices before heading up the canyons.

