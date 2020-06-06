WeAreDoneDying NAACP leaders encourage you to be a part of the change

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch is calling on Utahns to be apart of change.

The organization has already taken big step in our state. On Friday, Senator Daniel Thatcher announced Friday morning he is sponsoring three bills at the request of NAACP Salt Lake Branch.

The bills police reform in the Beehive state including limiting the use of force and properly educating, and training of all officers.

Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch said change starts with each of us.

She’s calling on all those participating in local protests to be sure they are registered to vote and to be sure to take part in the Census.

The Census can be completed online. You can also register to vote or check and make sure you’re information is up-to-date at: https://vote.utah.gov/

In May the NAACP organization launched the hashtag #WeAreDoneDying as part of a campaign to expose the inequities embedded into the American healthcare system and the country at large.

They are asking you to join their fight ‘We must fight for equality during this uncertain time. We are done dying.”

For more ways to help visit: https://naacp.org/campaigns/we-are-done-dying/