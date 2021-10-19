‘We need justice’: vigil to honor Gabriela Castilla to be held Tuesday night

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Friends and family of 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla are holding a vigil Tuesday night to honor her.

Her family told ABC4 on Monday she was known best for her role as a radio DJ and for her smile, laugh, and love of cats.

Castilla’s alleged killer, her ex-boyfriend, Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea is still on the run and Taylorsville PD says they need the community’s help.

Taylorsville Police said Burciaga-Perea,36, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, and brown shoes with white soles. His vehicle is described as a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab pickup truck with the Utah license plate “U405MN.”

(Courtesy of the Taylorsville Police Department)

Burciaga-Perea may try to leave Utah and is considered to be armed and dangerous