COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — A Cottonwood Heights Starbucks is joining more than 100 others around the country in trying to unionize.

A vote is supposed to take place Friday.

“ I just feel like we are worth it,” said Cottonwood Heights Starbucks shift leader Brittany Glazier.

The plan has been in motion for more than three months.

Glazier told ABC4 she and some of her fellow employees don’t feel heard, deserve better benefits and want better working conditions.

“It is hard for us to live,” said Glazier who has worked at this location for a couple of years. “It is hard for us to feel comfortable and we just feel like we deserve better benefits, and we deserve to be treated better.”

Jeff Worthington, president of Utah’s American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), said if there is a majority, they can go forward with the process.

“I would be ecstatic,” said Glazier. “I would truly just feel so fulfilled.”

“It does bring value,” said Worthington. “It does protect people and it brings wages, it brings healthcare benefits, retirement benefits. I’m seeing a shift in that.”

Glazier said she thinks her store will have a majority vote in favor of a union, but she says it’s intimidating to have her managers not give their support.

That’s not stopping her from pushing for what she wants.

“I feel like I love this company as what it stands for and unionizing is just pushing those standards further, so if for some reason it doesn’t happen, we stood up for what he believed was right and that’s all that matters in the end,” said Glazier.

There are currently 38 different unions in Utah.

More than 100 Starbucks locations across the country have tried to unionize in the last six months and only a few have been successful.

ABC4 has reached out to the Starbucks corporate office and set up a phone call with them Friday to comment on the Cottonwood Heights location trying to unionize.