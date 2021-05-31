‘We are spoiled’: Utahns feeling comfortable to hike as Covid cases decline

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thousands of people are getting back to enjoying the outdoors.

Park rangers tell ABC4 Memorial Day is one of the busiest days of the year for hikers and those sight seeing.

“Living here, we are really spoiled if you are into the outdoors man,” said Greyson Thorpe.

If you are into the outdoors, Utah has stunning scenery and phenomenal views.

Patient and passionate people brought their family to walk, jog, hike, and sight see on Memorial Day.

“Well, we wanted to get out and get to the nature, so we packed up the two boys and want to find a relatively doable hike and this is newish for the little ones; I got three-year-old and one-year-old, so this is a good choice for us. Not too long, but a good reward at the end,” said Rock Frampton.

There are so many people looking for that reward, waiting more than a year to feel comfortable enough to enjoy the outdoors.

The Framptons said with more people getting vaccinated against Covid-19, they’re ready to fuel their love of the outdoors.

“I had him mid quarantine last year, so we definitely have honed in on trying to get outside whenever possible,” said Michelle Frampton.

“I think this is what we are all hoping to get towards as we all try to do what we all should do and get back to the way of living that we have experienced before and want to have again,” said Rock.

“It’s mostly just go out in nature and forget about the city and all the worries out here,” said Greyson Thorpe. “Stress free, worry free in the mountains, and then you come back to reality and deal with whatever you got to deal with.”