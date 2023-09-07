SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several recent close calls in construction zones across Utah are putting crews with the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol troopers in danger and on edge.

Crews are currently working on the West Davis Highway in Farmington. A majority of that work is completed at night when traffic is at its lightest and disruptions can be minimized. However, that still comes with risks.

UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said every night UDOT crews risk their safety as they work next to I-15 and cars drive by at excessive speeds.

Two weeks ago, a man was arrested after allegedly driving at speeds as high as 120 miles per hour while driving the way wrong way in the work zone. Another driver was caught on a dash camera speeding through closed lanes on I-15 at going over 100 miles per hour while crews worked just a few feet away.

The recent close calls and threats to nighttime road crews have prompted UDOT and UHP to remind drivers to slow down, stay alert, and be safe, especially when driving through construction zones.

“Please slow down as you travel through the work zone. It’s scary when cars go by at high speeds and you can tell the driver is just not paying attention,” said UDOT West Davis Highway project manager Rex Harris. “We all want to go home to our families after work every night, just like you.”

UHP Major Jeff Nigbur said his team is seeing more and more drivers speeding through work zones. Those higher speeds, he said, put crews at greater risk, especially near freeway traffic.

“In order to keep everyone safe, it’s important to follow the speed limits and pay extra attention when driving through work zones,” said Nigbur.

John Gleason said UDOT will be out in force this weekend along I-15 near Farmington and Centerville, continuing work on the West Davis Highway. Northbound lanes will be closed overnight from 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 to facilitate the closure.

Gleason warns the closures will impact travel from Centerville into Farmington. During the overnight closure, drivers will be redirected off I-15 at Parrish Lane and onto Legacy Parkway. Gleason said the detour could bring heavy delays so drivers should plan ahead, avoid I-15 and take I-215 to Legacy Parkway as an alternate route if possible.

Following the closure, northbound lanes will continue to be restricted to three lanes until Monday afternoon, while crews pave sections of the freeway that will connect to the future West Davis Highway.

During this time, Utah drivers need to be cautious about their surroundings and pay attention to work zones.

For more information about the closures visit the West Davis Highway project website or the UDOT Traffic website.