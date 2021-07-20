‘We all make bad choices’: Orem police searching for Hobby Lobby theft suspects

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department is searching for suspects who allegedly “cleaned out” the jewelry section of a hobby lobby.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the theft took place on July 10, in what department officials sarcastically described as “a beautiful day to basically clean out the jewelry section” of a Hobby Lobby.

The two suspects, pictured below, allegedly stole $270 worth of merchandise from the store and placed it in their purses.

Courtesy: Orem Police Department

Courtesy: Orem Police Department

Courtesy: Orem Police Department

If you have any information on the two suspects, you are asked to call 801-229-7070, ask for Detective Hadlock, and reference case 16180.

“Be kind in the comments, we all make bad choices. Just not always on camera,” Orem police said in the post.