WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist died as a result of a head-on crash with a car on Cascade Springs Drive near State Route 92 in Wasatch County on Sunday afternoon.

According to WCSO, the driver of the motorcycle, a man, died at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m., Oct. 16. A passenger on the motorcycle, a woman, was taken to a nearby hospital via medical helicopter in critical condition. The agency notes that no occupants of the car involved in the crash sustained injuries.

WCSO says that Cascade Springs Drive was closed off for several hours while officers conducted an investigation of the crash.

Six agencies reportedly responded to the crash, including Wasatch County Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, LifeFlight, AirMed, State Parks deputies and WCSO deputies.