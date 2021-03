LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two dogs were found stray in Logan over the weekend and The Logan Police Department needs help to return them to their owner.

The dogs were reportedly found in the area of Country Club Drive. The yellow lab is a female and the other dog is a male.

Police say they have no collar, tags, or microchips. The dogs have been impounded with Canyon View Cares.

Anyone who owns the dogs, recognizes them or knows their owner is asked to call Logan Police at (435) 716-9300.