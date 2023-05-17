SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Memorial Day is right around the corner, falling on May 29 this year. While this holiday falls at a perfect time to enjoy the beginning of summer, it also is a day to remember those who lost their lives serving their country.

While Veterans Day takes place every year on Nov. 11 to honor all service members, Memorial Day, falling on the last Monday of May, is set aside for those who have died in combat.

This holiday can be traced back to the post-Civil War era when communities would “informally place spring flower memorials on the graves of fallen soldiers,” according to United Service Organizations.

It became a national day in 1868, with General John A. Logan announcing May 30 as the holiday. While some sources say the date was chosen because it was a neutral day for both sides of the Civil War, others believe it was because flowers would be in bloom all over the country at that time.

When General Logan ordered the decoration of graves, he reportedly said to decorate the graves “with the choicest flowers of springtime,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we

have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic,” he said.

To help you and your family honor Memorial Day in Utah, we’ve compiled a list of events in several cities to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for the United States of America.

Memorial Day Programs in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY | Join the community in commemorating Memorial Day with a flag ceremony, wreath-laying, and refreshments. There will also be remarks from Mayor Karen Lang.

11:00 a.m. on May 29, 2023

Utah Veterans Memorial (3234 South Cultural Center Dr.)

EAGLE MOUNTAIN | The public is invited to pay tribute to the holiday with a short program including guest speakers, live music, and more.

10:00 a.m. on May 29, 2023

Eagle Mountain Cemetary (4647 N Eagle Mountain Blvd.)

BLUFFDALE | Utah residents can recognize Memorial Day with this patriotic program featuring the honor guard, a 21-gun salute, and a reading of deceased veterans buried in the cemetary.

10:15 a.m. on May 29, 2023

Bluffdale Cemetary (14229 S Redwood Rd.)

DRAPER | Honor this Memorial Day event that includes brief remarks, the playing of taps, and a pause of remembrance for those American military service members who have passed.

3:00 p.m. on May 29, 2023

Draper Cemetary (12441 S 900 E)

PROVO | Remember those who bravely gave their lives in the Armed Forces with this annual Memorial Day Service in Utah County.

10:00 a.m. on May 29, 2023

Provo City Cemetary (610 S State St.)

HERRIMAN | Celebrate those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom with a community breakfast and ceremony. This event also includes patriotic music, a guest speaker, a reading of Herriman veteran’s names, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.

7:00 a.m. on May 29, 2023

Main Street Park (5900 W 13000 S)

Herriman City Cemetery (12465 S Pioneer St.)

SALT LAKE CITY | This ceremony hosted by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs will pay respects with remarks from Governor Cox and U.S. Representative Blake Moore along with live music performances and a 21-gun salute by the National Guard.