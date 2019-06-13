Waterways ‘most dangerous place in the state’ as runoff approaches peak

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Little Cottonwood Creek will likely be out of its banks in two days, as high-elevation snow melts during the June heat.

Flooding could be prominent along the Duchesne River, among others. But, according to hydrologist Brian McInerney with National Weather Service, a greater concern is water safety.

“It’s so cold, so dangerous, so swift — we’ve already had one little child fall in,” said McInerney.

Just last week, a 5-year-old boy was rescued during a swift-water rescue after he fell in.

“We’ve got big peak flows, all throughout the state, and they are the most dangerous places in the state right now,” added McInerney.

“Flows that are going to continue in this fashion for another week,” he added.

