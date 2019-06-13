Newsfore Opt-In Form

Waterways ‘most dangerous place in the state’ as runoff approaches peak

Local News

by: Nick McGurk

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Little Cottonwood Creek will likely be out of its banks in two days, as high-elevation snow melts during the June heat.

Flooding could be prominent along the Duchesne River, among others. But, according to hydrologist Brian McInerney with National Weather Service, a greater concern is water safety.

“It’s so cold, so dangerous, so swift — we’ve already had one little child fall in,” said McInerney.

Just last week, a 5-year-old boy was rescued during a swift-water rescue after he fell in.

“We’ve got big peak flows, all throughout the state, and they are the most dangerous places in the state right now,” added McInerney.

“Flows that are going to continue in this fashion for another week,” he added.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Nevada bans employers from refusing to hire people who fail marijuana tests

Mitt Romney says he may skip 2020 presidential endorsement 

Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide 

On Anne Frank’s 90th birthday, her friends meet students 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS