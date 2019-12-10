Waterline break in Brigham City may affect residential water

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A water main break in Brigham City may affect the water of its residents, according to Brigham City Corporation.

In a post on Facebook, the Brigham City Corporation stated that Public Works would like the community to be aware the Water Division is working on a water line break in the area of 700 North & 500 East.

“The northeast section of the community may be affected,” stated the post. “If you experience cloudy or discoloration of water please flush your water system thoroughly until clear.”

Anyone with questions may call Brigham City Public Works at 435-734-6615 or can send an email to jcrockett@bcutah.org .

