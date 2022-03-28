LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two teens are in critical condition after colliding with a water truck on Monday.

Logan City Police says the crash happened near 1800 S 1000 W in Logan. Roads are currently closed in the area and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Police say the crash happened when a six-axle water truck was traveling southbound on 1000 West. A Nissan Altima sedan was stopped on 1800 S, waiting to turn north.

Officers say when the sedan pulled out of the roadway, it landed in front of the water truck. At that point, the water truck crashed into the passenger car’s driver’s side.

The collision left an 18-year-old male driver and a 14-year-old male passenger in critical condition. Police believe the teens may have been heading to Logan High School at the time.

Police do not yet know what caused the accident and are still currently investigating the situation.

Drivers heading to that area are being asked to avoid the crash site.