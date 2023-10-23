MANTUA, Utah (ABC4) — If water isn’t running Tuesday morning in your Mantua home, don’t call the plumber.
Officials in the Box Elder County town said that water service would be cut around 8 a.m. for certain homes as crews work on Rocky Dugway Road. The water service shut-off is expected to last four hours.
Once water service is restored, residents of affected homes are asked to leave their taps open for a few minutes to flush out any air or milky water.
Officials say the homes affected by the shut-off will be along the following roads:
- East Center
- Meadow
- Rocky Dugway
- Reservoir Drive
- 80 East
- Fish Hatchery from the Willard Peak and Main Street intersection to Meadow and Rocky Dugway intersection
- Main Street from Willard and Fish Hatchery intersection to 100 South
Crew will be working to install an isolation valve on Rocky Dugway Road, city officials said.