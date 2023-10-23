MANTUA, Utah (ABC4) — If water isn’t running Tuesday morning in your Mantua home, don’t call the plumber.

Officials in the Box Elder County town said that water service would be cut around 8 a.m. for certain homes as crews work on Rocky Dugway Road. The water service shut-off is expected to last four hours.

Once water service is restored, residents of affected homes are asked to leave their taps open for a few minutes to flush out any air or milky water.

Officials say the homes affected by the shut-off will be along the following roads:

East Center

Meadow

Rocky Dugway

Reservoir Drive

80 East

Fish Hatchery from the Willard Peak and Main Street intersection to Meadow and Rocky Dugway intersection

Main Street from Willard and Fish Hatchery intersection to 100 South

Crew will be working to install an isolation valve on Rocky Dugway Road, city officials said.



