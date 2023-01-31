SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities officials said they fielded about 130 calls on Tuesday, Jan. 31, relating to water service freeze-ups as temperatures dropped significantly in the past few days and remained dangerously low.

However, they said residents are able to resolve the issue themselves in most cases by asking the following questions to determine if the freeze is on their side or if utility workers should be dispatched:

How long has the water been off?

Has anyone at your location made adjustments or repairs to the water system?

Have you asked neighbors if they have water?

Is your garden hose disconnected from your hose bib? If the hose is still connected, the water in the hose will freeze and spread to the interior pipe.

Are any cold-water taps working in the home or business? Is all the water off? If the water is not working in only part of the property, then it would indicate a premise plumbing issue, which SLCDPU says is the resident’s responsibility to address



The Department has also offered a few tips to restore water:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Open all cold water taps inside the house to let a trickle flow and open cupboards and/or doors to rooms with water pipes (warm air on the pipes and a place for the water to flow will help thaw the frozen pipe).

Use a blow dryer on the water pipe at the point where the water enters the home, this low-heat source helps thaw the frozen pipe without damage. Do not leave the blow dryer concentrated on one place or unattended while on.

Once the water begins to flow, leave a faucet running about a spaghetti strand width of flow. This will help keep the water from freezing up again.

If water is not restored, find and call your local utility department. Salt Lake City residents can reach out to SLCDPU at (801) 483-6700.