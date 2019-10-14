Water main break closes Wasatch Blvd in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utility crews are currently working on a water main break that has forced the closure of Wasatch Blvd Monday afternoon.

According to SLC Department of Public Utilities, the break happened at 6150 Wasatch Blvd just after 3 p.m. and Wasatch will be closed between 4500 South and 6200 South.

All southbound traffic will have to exit 4500 South and northbound traffic will have to exit at 6200 South.

Authorities said the water spraying onto a high-pressure natural gas line required the full closure of the road. No water shutoffs expected.

Crews anticipate repairs to last through Tuesday.

Water main break @ 6150 Wasatch Blvd. Road closed both directions. SB traffic must exit 4500 S. NB traffic @ 6200 S. Local traffic allowed up Fortuna Way. Repairs to last thru midday Tues. No water shutoffs expected. @lbriefer @CityofHolladay @MillcreekUT @CHCity @UDOTRegionTwo — SLC Department of Public Utilities (@SLCPU) October 14, 2019

