Water main break causes road closures in South Salt Lake

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roads have been reduced to one lane after a water main break in South Salt Lake Wednesday.

The water main break happened at 3350 South, according to officials.

Officials are asking drivers to expect delays near the area of northbound 700 East and use an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Utah Marine Killed in Crash Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah Marine Killed in Crash Identified"

Trump talks Mount Rushmore fireworks, said he may visit on July 4th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump talks Mount Rushmore fireworks, said he may visit on July 4th"

Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore contaminated water supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore contaminated water supply"

64-year-old pilot killed in Roy plane crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "64-year-old pilot killed in Roy plane crash"

Aftermath of Roy plane crash Courtesy: Neal Randall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aftermath of Roy plane crash Courtesy: Neal Randall"

Jeopardy GOAT is Ken Jennings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeopardy GOAT is Ken Jennings"
More Video News

Don't Miss