Water main break causes road closures in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roads have been reduced to one lane after a water main break in South Salt Lake Wednesday.

The water main break happened at 3350 South, according to officials.

Officials are asking drivers to expect delays near the area of northbound 700 East and use an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

