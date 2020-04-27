Water main break causes road closures in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A water main broke Sunday afternoon located at 10300 south 1300 east.

According to a tweet from Sandy Police , 1300 E is currently closed from Sego Lily drive to Buttercup.

***ROAD CLOSURE***

Water main break @ 10300 S 1300 E. Be aware that 1300 E is closed from Sego Lily Dr. to Buttercup Dr. The road could be shut down for several hours. pic.twitter.com/y8feD8zeQr — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) April 27, 2020

There’s also a possibility that road could be closed for several hours.

It is suggested drivers find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

