Water main break causes road closures in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A water main broke Sunday afternoon located at 10300 south 1300 east.
According to a tweet from Sandy Police , 1300 E is currently closed from Sego Lily drive to Buttercup.
There’s also a possibility that road could be closed for several hours.
It is suggested drivers find an alternative route.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
