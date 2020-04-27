Water main break causes road closures in Sandy

Local News

by: Reem Ikram

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Sandy Police Dept.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A water main broke Sunday afternoon located at 10300 south 1300 east.

According to a tweet from Sandy Police , 1300 E is currently closed from Sego Lily drive to Buttercup.

There’s also a possibility that road could be closed for several hours.

It is suggested drivers find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story