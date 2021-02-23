Water main break causes road closure in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews were on scene of a water main break in Provo Tuesday.

The water main break happened at 300 East Center Street. A few Provo officers got out and assisted to prevent flooding of homes in the area, according to police.

The cause of the water main break has not been determined yet. No injuries or major flooding were reported as a result of the incident.

Due to the water main break, police say Center Street is closed between 100 East and 300 East. Police anticipate the road will be closed until midnight.