Water line break closes Riverton roadway

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Traveling through Riverton Monday morning? You may want to find an alternate route.

On Sunday, Riverton City officials issued a traffic advisory saying that due to a water line break, 13175 S behind Kohl’s had been closed.

Later in the day, officials closed 3600 W for the ongoing repair efforts.

⚠️ UPDATE: 3600 W is closed at 13175 S (behind Kohl's) due to a water line break and ongoing repair efforts. Use an alternative route for the morning commute. — Riverton City (@RivertonUtahGov) July 12, 2021

City officials are asking motorists to use an alternative route for the Monday morning commute.