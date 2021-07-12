Water line break closes Riverton roadway

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Traveling through Riverton Monday morning? You may want to find an alternate route.
On Sunday, Riverton City officials issued a traffic advisory saying that due to a water line break, 13175 S behind Kohl’s had been closed.
ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!
Later in the day, officials closed 3600 W for the ongoing repair efforts.
City officials are asking motorists to use an alternative route for the Monday morning commute.