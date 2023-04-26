LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Wednesday morning, the surge of water released from the Glen Canyon Dam has reached Lake Mead. Beginning Monday, the Bureau of Reclamation began releasing a large amount of water through Glen Canyon Dam at the base of Lake Powell.

This is called a High Flow Experiment, or HFE. The increased release will continue through Thursday so the last of the water surge won’t reach Lake Mead until Saturday. This part of the Colorado River flows south through Northern Arizona, into Marble Canyon and then the Grand Canyon before dropping into Lake Mead.

Because of the extra water, changes and closures are scheduled at Lake Mead.

Changes include a five-day closure of the Pearce Ferry Launch Ramp. National Park Service (NPS) crews will also adjust boat ramps and facilities near beaches in preparation for this high-water event.

Pearce Ferry, Jan. 26, 2023 (Photo: NPS/A. Harrison)

High water closures

4/25 – 4/30 — Pearce Ferry launch ramp is now closed until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 30.

— Pearce Ferry launch ramp is now closed until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 30. 4/26 – 4/27 — Boulder Beach / Swim Beach area – Crews will move toilets and dumpsters. The area will remain open, but please use caution as heavy equipment will be in the area.

— Boulder Beach / Swim Beach area – Crews will move toilets and dumpsters. The area will remain open, but please use caution as heavy equipment will be in the area. 4/24 – 4/28 — A new fishing pier is being installed at PWC Beach. The road will be closed to repair the area and install signage. The road will re-open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

— A new fishing pier is being installed at PWC Beach. The road will be closed to repair the area and install signage. The road will re-open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. 5/1 – 5/5 — The Boulder Harbor dirt lot near the restrooms will be closed while facilities crews conduct a National Park Service heavy equipment training. Please use caution when driving or walking in this area.

High flow Routing and arrival times at critical monitoring sites in Grand Canyon and downstream of Glen Canyon Dam. (Image: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

Current water level

As of Wednesday morning, Lake Mead’s water level was 1,047.14 feet above sea level. This is after the lake has risen almost 1 1/2 feet in the last two weeks.

2023 Lake Mead water levels. (Image: lakelevels.info / Data: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

Trail and Other Closures

The dirt lot near the Boulder Harbor restrooms will be closed from May 1 through May 5 while facilities crews conduct a National Park Service heavy equipment training.

The River Mountain Loop will be closed for resurfacing and crack repair from mile marker 11 to approximately mile marker 20.5 from Apr. 3 through Jul. 30.

Concessionaires

Callville Bay Marina

Callville Bay Marina has installed a portable Mobi-Mat for boat launching which is being managed by the marina. It is currently recommended to launch boats smaller than 60’. Please contact the marina at 702-565-8958 for more information.

The fuel dock and the store on the water are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (NOTE: Land fuel has been moved to the fuel dock.) Beginning Memorial Day weekend the boat rentals, fuel dock, and store on the water will be open seven days per week, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The land store and lounge are temporarily closed.

The snack bar on the water is now open on weekends 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the snack bar will be open every day from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The restrooms and showers are open for temporary RV customers.

Callville Bay is moving the marina once per week on Tuesdays (weather permitting). The shuttle and water shuttle operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. (water shuttle) and 5 p.m. (land shuttle).

Cottonwood Cove

The Cottonwood Cove Cafe is now open.

Hemenway Harbor

The Desert Princess, run by Lake Mead Cruises, has re-opened for the season.

Echo Bay

The office, store, and gas station are open every day from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The recreation center, bathrooms, showers, and laundry room in the Echo Bay RV Park are open 24/7 for RV Village guests. The new boat ramp officially opened on April 7.

Katherine Landing

The fuel dock project is nearing completion. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Marina One dock will be on May 5 at 10 a.m. Please RSVP at info@katherinelanding.com. All are welcome to join the “ribbon cutting after party” with live music, prizes, and food/drink specials from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Land-based fuel is currently available, and the store is open daily 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Las Vegas Boat Harbor/Lake Mead Marina Restaurants

During regular business hours, the marina will continue to only have one restaurant open at a time. Please contact the marinas ahead of time for a schedule. Las Vegas Boat Harbor: 702-293-1191; Lake Mead Marina: 702-293-3484.

Temple Bar Marina

Temple Bar has installed a portable Mobi-Mat for boat launching which is being managed by the marina. It is currently recommended to launch boats smaller than 40’. Please contact 928-767-3211 with any questions.

Regular hours for the fuel dock are from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The store is open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The motel is now open for the season and the restaurant and bar will re-open May 15, 2023.

Willow Beach Marina

The store and marina are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 7 days per week. The Black Canyon Grill is open Friday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Black Canyon Adventures rafting tours are operating for the season.

Upcoming events

04/25 – 04/28 (Tuesday – Friday)

Katherine Landing – Fishing Tournament

04/29 (Saturday)

Katherine Landing Fishing Tournament

Water Safety Center, Boulder Beach, River Mountain Loop Trail, and Lakeshore Drive – Triathlon

Alan Bible Visitor Center – Junior Ranger Day

Telephone Cove, Arizona – Group picnic

05/06 (Saturday)

Cottonwood Cove – Fishing Tournament

05/12 (Friday)

Las Vegas Bay – Fishing Tournament

05/13 (Saturday)

Las Vegas Bay – Fishing Tournament

Cottonwood Cove – Fishing Tournament