WATCH: Woman accused of stealing from people at a senior living facility

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Layton are looking for help identifying a woman suspected of stealing from people living in a senior living community.

She and another woman may be involved in similar crimes in South Jordan and Bountiful, according to a tweet from the Layton Police Dept.

Call Layton dispatch at (801) 497-8300 if you have any information.

