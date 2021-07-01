WATCH: Wolverine spotted in Davis County neighborhood

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – It happened again.

A wolverine was spotted racing past the front yard of a west Layton home Thursday afternoon, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

This doorbell camera video shows the animal make its way up a driveway and across the front yard before moving out of frame.

DWR is advising everyone to be cautious if you happen to spot the wolverine.

“If you see the wolverine, please keep your distance, enjoy viewing it, and call us at 801-476-2740 immediately. We’d like to place a GPS collar on the animal and then release it in a high-elevation area. Tracking its movements will teach us more about wolverines in Utah,” DWR said in a Facebook post.

Although wolverine sightings are incredibly rare in the Beehive State, this isn’t the first one spotted in recent months.

Back in early May, a wolverine was spotted at Utah’s Antelope Island State Park.

Photos show the wolverine making its way through the northwest end of the park.

Courtesy of James Shook

Wolverines, though typically found in high mountain areas, are rare for Utah. So rare, in fact, that wildlife officials say it’s hard to tell how many are currently in the state.

“Wolverines are very rare to see because they are largely nocturnal, and they travel quickly, typically not staying in one area long enough to be found or seen,” DWR Wildlife Conservation Biologist Adam Brewerton says. “We believe this wolverine sighted on Antelope Island is just passing through since Antelope Island does not have a suitable habitat. It is always exciting to hear of wolverine sightings in the state and especially when we have video evidence.”

A single wolverine can have a home range as large as 350 square miles, according to DWR.

Wolverines typically scavenge carcasses and are known to hunt many different kinds of animals, ranging from squirrels to birds to larger animals in deep snow. The animal is not listed as threatened or endangered, but are protected by Utah state law.