SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A funeral service is being held for police service dog Maya, who was killed in the line of duty on February 17, 2022.

The K-9 was killed during a hostage situation in South Jordan and is being hailed as a hero for saving officers’ lives during the incident.

Police say as officers were trying to detain the suspect, Maya jumped to help in an attempt to detain the man. The suspect began shooting and Maya blocked the shots from hitting officers.

The suspect was eventually shot and killed by officers behind the Jordan Credit Union.

The Jordan Credit Union is now raising money through a GoFundMe in Maya’s memory to help the police department find another dog, which they say can cost up to $9,000.

Watch the video above to be a part of Maya’s funeral service.