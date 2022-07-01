WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Last Sunday, local law enforcement continued to help those in need, both people and animals alike.

When a Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputy caught word of some baby ducklings that fell into a storm drain, he sprung into action.

A video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows the helpless ducklings quacking out for help, that is until Weber County Deputy Watkins came to their rescue.

Getting his own feet wet, Deputy Watkins climbed into the drain at the Washington Terrace City Office, returning them safely to their mother.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

“Serving the community can also include our animal friends! ,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Excellent work, Deputy Watkins!