WATCH: Utah zoo visitors jump in to rescue handler caught in gator’s jaws

Video courtesy Theresa Wiseman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Visitors to a Utah petting zoo are being credited for their heroic actions to help an alligator handler after she was bitten.

In a video captured by Theresa Wiseman, which you can watch in the video player above, you can see a handler approach the gator at Scales and Tales, located in West Valley City. The gator moves quickly, latching onto the woman’s hand.

As the gator begins whip the handler’s arm back and forth, you can see a man jump into action, trying to grab the woman and help her. The man, Theresa’s husband Donnie, yells for someone to come help as the handler directs him to jump on the back of the gator.

For about one minute, Donnie can be seen holding the gator as the woman’s hand remains in the reptile’s mouth. Then suddenly, the gator thrusts its body back and forth. The handler is then able to remove her arm.

Another man standing nearby, identified as Todd Christopher, can then be seen pulling the woman from the enclosure as Donnie continues wrestling the gator. The handler then returns and begins speaking with Donnie.

He is able to sit up, keeping the gator pinned, and burst out of the enclosure before the gator can turn itself around.

In the video, you can hear someone yelling for Amy, Todd’s wife. She has a nursing background and started first aid while they wait for EMTs to arrive.

“Working with some of these animals has inherent risks that we as the staff accept,” Scales and Tails Utah says in a Sunday morning post to Facebook. “Yesterday, the sort of event that we hope never happens happened.”

The post goes on to thank Donnie and Todd, as well as Amy, saying they “could have stayed in the safety zone as most of us would.”

“Their help, combined with the training of our staff member, probably saved her life and her limbs,” the post continues. The petting zoo goes on to say the handler is doing well and in recovery.