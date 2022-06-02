SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Dashcam footage caught a Utah trooper facing a disoriented wrong-way driver head-on in Salt Lake County on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released footage from a trooper’s dashcam as the wrong-way driver is spotted.

Deputies say the incident happened on I-215 around 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver was an elderly person who became disoriented during the incident.

Dispatch received calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-215 west.

The trooper is seen speeding up on the highway and locating the driver just before the Legacy Highway split on I-215 West.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The trooper makes a U-turn over the highway’s center area and drives head-on towards the wrong-way driver.

As the driver’s headlights continue nearing dangerously, the trooper successfully uses his vehicle to crash into the driver’s car. The impact causes the driver to veer off the highway and into a small pond. No serious injuries were reported after the crash.

Gov. Spencer Cox thanked the trooper’s heroic actions saying, “I had a great call with Trooper Jensen tonight. By putting his own life in danger and intentionally causing an accident, he saved the life of this disoriented elderly driver and some unsuspecting vehicle up ahead. True heroism.”

Utah has seen an alarming rise in wrong-way drivers recently, inspiring UHP to create a wrong-way driving task force dedicated to addressing the issue.

“Over the last little while, we have seen an increase of these events happening,” says UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden. “And not only have they been happening more frequently. They were also happening and were very deadly, we saw some very tragic situations come out of some of these incidents.”

Authorities are constantly reminding drivers to stay sober and in a clear state of mind when deciding to operate a vehicle of any kind.