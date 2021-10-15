WATCH: Utah trooper narrowly avoids crash with driver who didn’t clear windshield

(ABC4) – A near-crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper is prompting a reminder of how important it is to make sure you can see out of your entire windshield.

UHP shared the below video of a trooper’s close call with a driver on Wednesday. In the dashcam video, the trooper can be seen driving on a single-lane road when a motorist traveling in the other direction crosses the center line and nearly hits the trooper.

According to UHP, the driver did not clear his entire windshield of the frost that had collected overnight. Instead, he had cleared just a small area, about the size of a baseball.

“Lesson learned: Clear all windows from ice and snow…. what’s that saying? Clear the snow before you go!” UHP says in a Thursday Facebook post.

