WATCH: Utah marketing agency asks people what they wish they could tell the person they love

A Utah marketing agency is reminding people why it is important to speak to that person now—before it’s too late.

The video, by ISSIMO Story Agency in Lehi, asks people what they wish they could tell the person they love.

Participants include a father with a gay son who died by suicide, a wife whose husband is overseas, a mom with an autistic daughter, and a little girl with a crush.

The creative director for ISSIMO was inspired to make the short film after losing his mother to Alzheimer’s Disease a year ago.

