WATCH: Utah Highway Patrol troopers have close call with driver arrested for DUI

(ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to move over or slow down after a few troopers had a close call on Friday night.

In the video seen above from UHP, troopers can be seen speaking with a driver in a pulled-over vehicle when another car buzzes by just a few feet behind the troopers.

According to UHP, the “vehicle had multiple lanes to move over into when they passed the Troopers.”

Authorities were able to catch up with the red vehicle and arrested the driver for a DUI.

“Please watch out for us out there AND drive sober!”

UHP is also reminding the public to buckle up and slow down, adding that they have stopped and cited over 4,000 drivers for going over 100 mph, this year alone.

“Speeding is more than just breaking the law. Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder but all of the people on the road around them, including other motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and law enforcement officers,” they share.

Utah Highway Patrol will be implementing 82 extra enforcement shifts over the next few weeks in an effort to remind everyone to stay safe.