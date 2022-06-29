UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Trooper sitting in his vehicle was struck during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

A distracted driver reportedly smashed into the back of his patrol car, and Utah Highway Patrol states, “There is no excuse for driving distracted and in many cases like this the injuries could have been much worse.”

Police say seat belts were worn by all involved in the accident, enabling them to walk away from the incident.

A Facebook post from UHP states, “We need to do better, move over for emergency lights and put down the distractions.”

See below for video of the accident.

(Courtesy of UHP)