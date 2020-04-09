WATCH: UDOT crews move 400-ton office building near Bangerter Highway

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation moved a 400-ton office building to make way for a new freeway-style interchange at Bangerter Highway and 10400 South.

During the design of the project, two office buildings west of Bangerter Highway were purchased by UDOT, to make way for the future southbound off-ramp. The owner of one of the buildings coordinated with UDOT to repurchase his building and is having it moved to a new location out of the way of the ramp.

UDOT says this is the biggest building move in Utah history at 15000 sq ft, 400 tons. It took crews six hours to move the building just 300 ft.

UDOT will build three new interchanges on Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South, and 12600 South. Construction on all three is scheduled to start this summer and be complete by the end of 2021.

