MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A loose dog caused quite a frenzy over the weekend as he ran along I-15 near Murray, injuring himself in the process.

Troopers say they had to perform several slowdowns in the area due to drivers trying to get the dog out of the way themselves.

Courtesy: lucid_demons on Reddit

The dog was southbound near 2100 S and then jumped over the barrier on the northbound side. After he jumped, he injured his leg.

Police were able to get the dog out of the traffic and animal control took him to an emergency vet.

Following the incident, Utah Highway Patrol is urging the public to please stay in their cars and not try to get an animal that is loose in traffic. They say it is better to wait for police so they can stop traffic if needed.