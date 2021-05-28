WATCH: Semi-truck hauling watermelons catches fire on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two right lanes are closed on northbound I-15 after a semi truck hauling watermelons caught fire.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
UDOT traffic camera video shows smoke filling the air as the trailer filled with watermelons continued to burn on the shoulder of I-15.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi-truck was able to detach from the trailer and no one was injured.
UHP said the right lanes of northbound I-15 at milemarker 288 will be closed for approximately three hours as the Utah Department of Transportation investigates the fire.
Officials did not specify on what caused the fire.