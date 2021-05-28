WATCH: Semi-truck hauling watermelons catches fire on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two right lanes are closed on northbound I-15 after a semi truck hauling watermelons caught fire.

UDOT traffic camera video shows smoke filling the air as the trailer filled with watermelons continued to burn on the shoulder of I-15.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi-truck was able to detach from the trailer and no one was injured.

COURTESY: Utah Highway Patrol

UHP said the right lanes of northbound I-15 at milemarker 288 will be closed for approximately three hours as the Utah Department of Transportation investigates the fire.

Officials did not specify on what caused the fire.