RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Riverton Police are searching for three to four men who allegedly snatched a woman’s purse at a TJ Maxx.

According to a Facebook post from the Riverton City Government, the suspects can be seen on camera stealing a woman’s purse.

Video footage shows the men corral the victim, using shopping carts to obstruct other shoppers from being nearby.

Officials say “when the time is right,” one guy will distract the victim and another will snatch the purse.

The woman’s credit card was used shortly after at a Walmart in Riverton, officials say.

The suspects were wearing masks and were seen from a distance leaving the scene in a silver Nissan Quest.

If any of the suspects in the footage look familiar, please call Riverton Police at 385-281-2455 and reference case #RV22-6032.