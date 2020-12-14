MANTUA RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 66-year-old man and a dog were rescued after falling through the ice at Mantua Reservoir in Box Elder county.

Dramatic body cam video shows the officers save the man’s life.

The victim told troopers he was on his way out to begin ice fishing and was trying to avoid an existing crack when the ice broke beneath him about 300-400 yards from the shoreline.

He and his dog went into the water. The man then grabbed the dog put him on his shoulders and started treading water.

Mantua PD commented it reminded them of the Navy Seals water challenge except in ice-cold water and carrying a dog.

Mantua Police Sgt. Josh Jefferies said a passerby called 911.

UHP Trooper Castillo was first on the scene with Police Chief Castro arriving a couple of minutes later.

Chief Castro and Trooper Castillo moved quickly, working together to help get a rope out to the victim. While trying to get the victim out, troopers say ice broke below the Chief, and he fell into the water.

According to Sgt. Jeffries, Chief Castro didn’t stop trying to get to the victim even though he was in the water and was able to help get him the rope.

The two officers were able to get both the man and the dog out of the water.

Troopers say the victim suffered minor lacerations and mild to severe hypothermia. The victim reportedly carried the dog on his shoulders while treading water.

The dog was given to animal control and is safe. The family has been notified and is with the victim, according to troopers.

The victim warns the public to be careful because ice isn’t thick enough and it’s not always safe.